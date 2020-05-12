Golfers will be allowed to play in two-balls or in larger groups within households

Golf Industry Confirms Guidelines For Golfers In England

Golf’s stakeholders including the R&A, PGA, England Golf and BIGGA have outlined official guidelines of how golf will be played in England when courses re-open on 13th May.

There was previously confusion over whether play would be in singles or two-balls, but the governing bodies have now cleared that up.

Play can be in singles, two-balls with one member of a different household and, at the discretion of individual clubs, three-or-four-balls made up of single households.

The statement reads, “Under new government rules released today (11 May), the following groupings will be permitted upon resumption of play:

Individuals playing golf on their own.

Two-balls comprising of individuals from different households

At the discretion of the golf club, members of the same household playing in two, three or four-balls.

“Social distancing rules must be strictly adhered to at all times.”

“As a sport we must work together to resume play responsibly,” England Golf said.

“We must ensure that the safety and wellbeing of everyone involved from golfers, to club staff and greenkeepers is maintained at all times.

“Golf clubs and golfers have observed the lockdown very well and must keep it up and act responsibly as play resumes.”

England Golf issued further reminders to golfers on social media –

Stay at least two-metres apart at all times.

Pre-book all tee times.

Do not touch anything on the course, including flags.

Wash or sanitise your hands regularly.

Only use your own equipment and golf balls.

Leave straight after your round.

Golf’s stakeholders say that they are seeking further clarification from the UK government on whether retail shops and driving ranges can open, and whether club fitting and coaching sessions can re-commence.

Courses in Wales can now re-open, Wales Golf say, although they are recommending that doesn’t happen until Monday 18th May “to ensure they have sufficient protocols in place to adhere to these guidelines.”

Welsh golfers can travel to their course as long as they live ‘local’ to it, with Wales Golf not being specific and asking people to use good judgement and common sense.

It is not yet clear as to whether Welsh golfers can play in two-balls yet with someone from a different household.

The work being done by golf’s stakeholders has been with the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Golf.

The organisations working together are – The Belfry; the British and International Golf Greenkeepers Association; the British Golf Industry Association; England Golf; the Golf Club Managers’ Association; Golf Ireland; the Golfing Union of Ireland; the Irish Ladies’ Golf Union; IMG; The Professional Golfers’ Association; PING; The R&A; Scottish Golf; Syngenta; the UK Golf Federation; Wales Golf.

