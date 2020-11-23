Courses will re-open on 2nd December with the UK government allowing sport to continue post-lockdown 2.0

Golf Is Back – England Golf Courses To Re-Open

Golf courses in England will be allowed to re-open on 2nd December as the country exits its second lockdown.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says that the rule of six will once again apply so it looks like fourballs will also be back.

The country is going back to its Tier system, with each region set to find out on Thursday.

More regions will fall into higher tiers than previously, Boris Johnson said.

Clubhouses will also likely be open as pubs will be allowed to serve customers in Tier 1 and Tier 2 if they are serving food.

All non-essential retail shops will also be allowed to re-open, so pro shops and golf retail stores will be back open for business.

It also looks likely that driving ranges can re-open and lessons can continue.

All-Party Parliamentary Group for Golf chairman Craig Tracey confirmed that golf can continue when the lockdown ends on Wednesday 2nd December:

