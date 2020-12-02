Golfers are back out on the links today in England after lockdown 2.0 came to an end...

Golf Is Back In England Post Lockdown 2.0

Golfers in England have been hitting their first shots today since 4th November.

England’s golf courses and driving ranges are open as the circuit breaker lockdown ends, with the game allowed in all three tiers.

It has been a difficult four weeks cooped up inside but we now get to walk the fairways, load our driving range bays and return to safely playing the game we love.

Below we highlight the best from social media with golfers returning to the links and the range…

