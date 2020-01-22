Some legends of golf will captain 72 junior golfers at the 2020 Major Champions Invitational.

Golf Legends To Captain Junior Golfers At 2020 Major Champions Invitational

72 junior golfers from around the world will compete at Lookout Mountain Golf Club, Phoenix, Arizona, in the 3rd edition of the Major Champions Invitational presented by Golf Saudi from 25th– 30th January 2020. The golfers will be split into teams of four, each captained and mentored by one of 18 Major Champions.

The tournament was created by six-time Major winner Sir Nick Faldo with the aim of giving more opportunities to young golfers and it features a stellar list of captains as you can see.

Below is a full list of team captains at the Major Champions Invitational 2020:

Sir Nick Faldo

Jordan Spieth

Tom Watson

Dustin Johnson

Justin Thomas

Brooks Koepka

Seve Ballesteros

Payne Stewart

Adam Scott

Henrik Stenson

Jack Nicklaus

Se Ri Pak

Ariya Jutanugarn

Nancy Lopez

Georgia Hall

Danielle Kang

Annika Sorenstam

Michelle Wie

Speaking ahead of the event, tournament host, Sir Nick Faldo said,“It is great to be back for another year of the Major Champions Invitational. Thanks to some very generous Major Champions, as well as our sponsors Golf Saudi, we have been able to take the event to a whole new level. We also have a few special treats up our sleeves for the players, which should add to the whole experience! Ultimately, it’s about inspiring the next generation by building a connection between them and some of their heroes. With the success of last year’s individual Champions on the amateur circuit in 2019, we’re hopeful the event concept is really starting to reap rewards.”

The on-course action will unfold at Lookout Mountain Golf Club in Phoenix, Arizona, located between picturesque Sonoran Desert and Phoenix North Mountains. The course, built in 1989, is a nine-time recipient of Golf Digest’s Four-Star Award and has been ranked in the Top 10 golf courses in Arizona.

