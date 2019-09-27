The 10th edition of GM’s forum charity day in aid of Help for Heroes saw the £130,000 mark eclipsed

Golf Monthly Forum Help For Heroes Day Report And Gallery – Tandridge 2019

Good things tend to happen when golfers get together and the 2019 Golf Monthly Forum Charity Day for Help For Heroes was no exception. The 10th edition of the significant event, the purpose as always was to raise as much money as possible to support military personnel who have been wounded, injured or become sick as a result of their service.

This year people travelled from afar to enjoy Tandridge Golf Club, a Golf Monthly Top 100 golf course and the home club of GM course expert Rob Smith, who was said to have asked the green keepers to get the putting surfaces running at club championship levels of speed and quality.

Indeed they were in splendid condition as was the rest of the course which was bathed in sunshine throughout the day and provided some stunning views and images. The Harry Colt classic tested all who challenged it with there being plenty of high scores but also plenty of birdie opportunities as well, provided you keep the ball in play.

Prizes Galore

There were several players who kept control of their ball excellently during their rounds. Lilyhawk claimed third place with 35 points behind Hooker and DuncanMackie who had 38 points each. The latter of which secured first prize thanks to count back. Fiona Gray from BattleBack Golf, a programme that uses golf to enhance recovery amongst wounded service personnel, cleaned up on the day as she put together the best guest score with 39 points, won the Team prize alongside Teegirl, Sawtooth and Diablo, and finally won the Ladies Long Drive on the 9th hole. GM’s own Neil Tappin won the Men’s Long Drive on the same hole. The gross prize went to MikeJohnChapman who produced an excellent 78 whilst Hooker got a second victory of the day winning the FJ Forum Challenge. Two holes were used for nearest to the pin competitions, the iconic par-3 4th won by Adam Williams, and the par-4 17th hole won by Radbourne 2010 who had the closest second shot approach of the day. Finally, the splendid Rick Garg Memorial Trophy went to Blue in Munich. Carved by Ted Granger, the trophy, along with several others, was provided by Veterans Woodcraft, a company that helps treat those who have experienced trauma, through the art of crafting wood.

More To Come

After the golf had been completed everyone got stuck into the incredibly delicious carvery and Tandridge pudding that left all on-comers full and utterly content. But more was to come with the speech by Barrie Griffiths, a Beneficiary Ambassador for Help for Heroes, being of particular note because it reminded us all of why charity days were so important. The money raised has such a huge effect.

Speaking of money raised, the charity auction with professional auctioneer Mark Head was once again one of the most anticipated parts of the day. Some excellent prizes were there to be had, such as rounds at Bearwood Lakes, Tandridge, and one of the most popular, proved to be an Open experience with GM editor Mike Harris. In all, across the two days £16,000 was raised which pushes the total over the last ten years to over £130,000. Special thanks must go to richart, Vicky, Glyn, Cameron, the H4H team and everyone else who helped organised the incredible event.

