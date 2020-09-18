GM took part in a successful 36-hole challenge day at The Berkshire.

Golf Monthly Takes Part In Successful Prostate Cancer Fundraising Day

Yesterday Golf Monthly played 36 holes on the Red and Blue courses at The Berkshire all in the name of raising money for Prostate Cancer UK through The Big Golf Race.

Prostate cancer kills one man every 45 minutes and it is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the UK.

The money raised by this challenge will fund research into life-saving treatments for prostate cancer and provide practical support to men and their families.

There were some excellent initiatives throughout the day such as Golf Monthly Editor Michael Harris pledging £5 for every double-bogey he made and Digital Editor Neil Tappin pledging £2 for every bogey he made.

Because of these initiatives and the generosity of many more people the Golf Monthly has raised a lot of money right now but every pound helps so if you would like to donate then please click below.

Alternatively if you would like to participate in your own Big Golf Race then click below to find out some more information. There is something for everyone here because you can choose from the Marathon (four rounds, 72 holes), Half Marathon (two rounds, 36 holes) or Sprint (one round, 18 holes, quick as you can).