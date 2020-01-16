Look out for the new videos produced by YouTube and social media sensation The Average Golfer

Golf Monthly Teams Up With The Average Golfer For Travel Series

Golfers will now be able to gain exclusive insight into some of the world’s best courses and destinations through engaging video content, thanks to a collaboration between social media sensation the Average Golfer and leading golf media brand Golf Monthly.

The world’s oldest golf magazine will be enhancing and developing its travel content by partnering with the Average Golfer, Andy Sullivan, as its designated golf travel videographer.

Sullivan has already produced vlogs from various golf courses around the world – as well as sharing his honest opinions, insight and reviews on various products, equipment and golfing topics – and posted them on his popular personal YouTube channel, which now has more than 25,000 subscribers and more than six million video views.

His impressive engagement figures average around 300,000 views per month with 15,500,000 video minutes watched in the last year, reaffirming his talent for content creation and proving his experience will make him the perfect fit for the new project.

VIDEO: The Average Golfer visits Conwy –

The partnership will see Sullivan film regular travel vlogs from some of the world’s best courses and resorts, which will then be distributed through Golf Monthly’s website and social media channels, which already boasts an impressive 1.5m unique visitors per month and more than 400,000 followers across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Golf Monthly has established itself as one of Europe’s leading producers of high-quality golf content, inspiring and entertaining more than 2m passionate golfers every month through its print and digital channels.

Michael Harris, editor of Golf Monthly, said: “We have been looking to bring a new angle to our travel content for some time now and we are excited to be collaborating with Andy, given his expertise, likeability and relatability. He knows exactly what the ‘average golfer’ is looking for and provides them with the answers in a fun and engaging way.

“The new travel vlogs will complement more traditional editorial and commercial opportunities for the courses and resorts and are a further example of how we keep ahead of the game and adapt our content to stay engaging and exciting – and, ultimately, to suit the needs of the ever-changing target audience, as we know how important video content and digital media is today.”

VIDEO: The Average Golfer visits Amendoeira –

Sullivan added: “This is an exciting project and I’m delighted to be partnering with Golf Monthly. Producing top-quality golf travel content and augmenting it to millions of golfers of all ages will hopefully get more people on the plane and out to these destinations to experience the course for themselves.”

A number of projects are already underway, with the first set of vlogs scheduled to be released soon. Golfers looking to book their next golfing trip are encouraged to watch the videos for inspiration and more information on a number of flagship resorts worldwide.

For golf venues and destinations keen to explore opportunities, please contact matthew.johnston@ti-media.com