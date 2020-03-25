Due to Coronavirus lockdowns, many golfers, both pro and amateur, are now honing their swings in their back gardens

Golf Practice Nets – The Good, The Bad And The Ugly

The Coronavirus pandemic has seen lockdowns enforced in the UK, Europe and wider world, forcing golfers to be creative with their practice.

Many courses and golf facilities are now closed for the time being so golfers, of both the amateur and professional kind, are practising their games at home.

We’ve seen a huge amount of people using practice nets, both homemade and standard, with some being very creative and some perhaps less so…

Joost Luiten

Arguably the most impressive homemade net we’ve seen is Joost Luiten who has turned his Rotterdam balcony into a stunning skyline driving range.

Jordan Smith

A more low budget option is seen with Jordan Smith’s creation using just a doormat, clothes rail and bed sheets. Very impressive.

Lydia Ko

The former World No.1 and 15-time LPGA Tour winner has a very standard set up in her garden.

She posted a video of her swing with the caption, “Dear competitive golf, I’ll be waiting here patiently till we’re a go again.”

Francesco Molinari

The 2018 Open champion and Ryder Cup hero, like Ko, has a very standard set up in his garden.

He also live-streamed his practice session on social media.

View this post on Instagram Golf Monthly Instruction 👀 A post shared by Francesco Molinari (@chiccogolf) on Mar 25, 2020 at 8:29am PDT

Ryan Evans

Challenge Tour Pro Ryan Evans made the stand for his practice facility himself using wood, and used bed sheets as the net.

Lovely work.

Amateurs

One of the sadder nets comes from Richie Swin who used his washing line and some bedding, which ultimately ended up in him shanking one and smashing his glass door.

Here are some more very creative homemade back garden golf nets with items used including duvets and old curtains…

Do you have a practice net at home? Or have you made one yourself? Send us a picture of video on social media

