Golf Pro Shops Told To Remain Closed

The UK government has advised The R&A, England Golf and other UK golf stakeholders that pro shops must remain closed for the time being.

Courses in England were allowed to re-open on Wednesday 13th May and clubs in Wales and Ireland will be opening on Monday 18th May.

However, golf’s stakeholders have been seeking clarity from the government around pro shops and the answer is that they must remain closed.

Staff are allowed access to pro shops to organise deliveries, answer phone calls and help take bookings, but the shops must remain closed to customers.

This also means that golf retail outlets like American Golf must remain closed too.

A joint statement from the golf industry on golf retail shops reads:

“The UK Government has released updated documentation, which includes a section titled ‘Businesses and Venues’. It stipulates that, “All retail, other than those exempt, must close their premises to members of the public. However, staff may be present to make deliveries or provide services in response to orders such as those through telephone, online, or mail”.

As the list of exemptions does not currently include golf retail, these premises must remain closed, except for Click and Collect services.

Essential access to a building such as a Professional shop for Clubs which operate a booking system to regulate tee times and take payment, is permissible provided appropriate social distancing precautionary measures are put in place.”

As well as advising pro shops and golf retail shops to close, the statement also confirmed that one-to-one coaching can continue as long as social distancing is in place.

The golf industry says that it is seeking further clarification surrounding driving ranges and custom-fittings.

“In the meantime, our advice remains unchanged: where there is any room for doubt the safest option should be pursued,” the statement reads.

