Golf Son Muntaner Marks 18th Birthday With Special Winter Deal

The Mallorcan course celebrates its 18th birthday and can be played for just €99 for two including a buggy

Golf Son Muntaner, the flagship course at Arabella Golf Mallorca, has announced the launch of a special discounted offer to mark the 18th anniversary of its opening.

Golfers will be able to book a tee time for two green fees with a buggy included for a special rate of €99 to play any time at Golf Son Muntaner between 1st November and 31st December 2018.

Golf Son Muntaner re-opened two years ago following an ambitious and extensive renovation project to replace every blade of grass on the course and redesign part of the layout, elevating the course to a world-class level.

The five-month project utilised the finest grasses available to rejuvenate the course and with its redesign of the 5th and 6th holes strengthened its position as one of the best courses in Spain.

Celebration Bermuda grass, which is renowned for its great conditioning in warm climates, was used on the fairways and in the rough whilst the greens were replaced with V8 creeping bent grass to provide smooth and fast surfaces year-round.

By utilising Celebration Bermuda at Son Muntaner and other sustainability measures, Arabella Golf has been able to achieve a dramatic reduction in its consumption of recycled water in the last seven months, down 24% compared to last year.

One of the key goals of the ambitious renovation project was to improve the conditioning of the course all year round ensuring a high-quality experience for all members and guests.

“This offer represents a fantastic opportunity to play a magnificent course for a special discounted rate,” Bernat Llobera, Area Director Arabella Golf said.

“With our commitment to elevating standards and improving sustainability across our portfolio it is a very exciting time for us.”

The course is highlighted by its pristine long fairways and large, undulating greens which offer a variety of exciting pin locations.

To make a booking call (+34) 971 783 000 or send an email to golf.mallorca@arabellagolf.com and quote: 18ANNIVERSARY.