Golf Stars Unite At 2019 Berenberg Gary Player Invitational

A selection of stars from the world of golf gathered at Wentworth Club on the 22nd of July for the 2019 Berenberg Gary Player Invitational all in the name of ‘Golf and Giving’. An incredible amount of money was raised on the day, $125,000 in total, all in support of underprivileged children and communities

72 players teed off on the Edinburgh course to compete for the Baobab Trophy. Amongst the field were Major winners like Fred Couples, Tom Lehman, Mark O’Meara, Tom Watson, Larry Mize, Ian Woosnam and of course Gary Player himself.

2018 Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn was also in attendance along with several other PGA, European and Ladies European Tour stars.

The winners of the trophy were the team represented by professionals Alvaro Quiros and Julia Engstrom. Speaking after Engstrom said; “What a day it has been. It’s been truly inspiring to be surrounded by so many legends and to share the common cause of Golf and Giving. It’s a really unique event and it was the cherry on top to take home the trophy with Alvaro Quiros and the rest of our incredible team.”

The Player Foundation is seeking to raise a total of $100 million by 2025 which is being supported by sponsors like Rolex, Lavazza, SAP and Berenberg.

Gary Player said; “The opportunity to make a difference in the lives of others is something we all should take advantage of when the opportunity presents itself. That is what we have with the GPI Series and the funds raised will undoubtedly make a difference to many young lives. I can’t thank all our sponsors and guests enough for their support at another remarkable event.”

This was the eighth year Berenberg has been the title sponsor of the event. “It’s always an easy decision for us to continue to support this Gary Player Invitational series” commented David Mortlock, Head of Berenberg’s Investment Bank. “Our work with Gary Player on this event in particular impacts the lives of so many people, and his commitment to helping others is nothing short of inspirational.”

The next stage of the series is the Berenberg Gary Player Invitational at GlenArbor Golf Club in New York, on the 6th-7thOctober.

