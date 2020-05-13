Golfer Makes First Ever Hole-In-One With First Shot Post-Lockdown

Yes, you read that right. 18-handicapper Ed Sandison's first shot after lockdown resulted in a hole-in-one!

Golfers in England have had to wait seven weeks to get back out onto the course, going over-and-over that first tee shot in their heads time-and-time again.

Shank? Slice? Top? We’ve all been tentatively fearing whether we’ll need to re-load.

‘The first thing I’ll do is hit my drive, the second thing I’ll do is hit a provisional’ was a common phrase seen on social media over the past few weeks.

However, one golfer hit the perfect, and I mean perfect, shot with their first swipe at a golf ball in seven weeks.

Ed Sandison achieved a hole-in-one with his very first shot after lockdown today at Styal Golf Club in Cheshire.

His four hybrid landed just shot of the 175+ yard par-3 1st hole and rolled up straight into the hole.

Ed didn’t see it go in, as he spent a minute-or-so looking for the ball before he decided to check the hole – it was in there!

Incredibly, it was his first ever hole-in-one.

Watch the clip below:

The 18-handicapper didn’t let it get the better of him as he went on to card a round of 13-over for 41 points.

“The best round I think I’ve ever had,” he told Golf Monthly.

Ed is founder of Ocean Tee Golf, which produces fully sustainable bamboo golf tees that gives 25% of their profits to UK charities that fight plastic pollution and protect marine environments.

The bamboo golf tees feature in our 2020 Editor’s Choice awards.

The company has also just launched a polo shirt too.

Congratulations on the achievement Ed, what a story!