Bill Rich posted on Twitter about his wife's hole-in-one with a driver from 118 yards...
Golfer Makes Hole-In-One In Fifth Round
A hole-in-one is the holy grail of golf and some players never actually achieve the feat in their lifetimes.
However, some players manage to get them very quickly.
Bill Rich (@williamrrich on Twitter) shared a story of his wife who got one in…*brace yourselves*… her fifth round!
She holed a driver from 118 yards for the ace, which was sandwiched in-between four nines.
Bill has had seven holes-in-one, although said that his wife’s was by far the most enjoyable.
Have you had a hole-in-one? Let us know on our social media channels.
