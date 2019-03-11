Bill Rich posted on Twitter about his wife's hole-in-one with a driver from 118 yards...

Golfer Makes Hole-In-One In Fifth Round

A hole-in-one is the holy grail of golf and some players never actually achieve the feat in their lifetimes.

However, some players manage to get them very quickly.

Related: Sunday Trading: Ebay golf deals

Bill Rich (@williamrrich on Twitter) shared a story of his wife who got one in…*brace yourselves*… her fifth round!

She holed a driver from 118 yards for the ace, which was sandwiched in-between four nines.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Bill has had seven holes-in-one, although said that his wife’s was by far the most enjoyable.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Have you had a hole-in-one? Let us know on our social media channels.