Earlier in April Laurence and Thomas Shiels won the Father & Son Competition at West Hill Golf Club.

Golfer Repeats As Father & Son Champion 33 Years On

33 years after winning with his own father, Laurence Shiels won the 2019 Father & Son Competition recently with his son Thomas. Both from Copt Heath Golf Club in the West Midlands, they managed to defeat Brad and Alex Wells of St George’s Hill 3&1 in the final. With the format of foursomes, the pair played 7 rounds to win the competition that has been running since 1931.

The result was especially pleasing for Laurence as he had won the competition in 1986 with his own father. The winners are pictured above with West Hill Captain Greg Mackay.

256 players competed in the hugely popular Father & Son competition at West Hill in the middle of April. Competitors came from as far afield as Australia, America and Portugal whilst the UK contingent included players from Muirfield, St. Enodoc and Portmarnock.

This year’s event also witnessed the largest age gap ever in one of the matches as photographed below are Charles Stapleton, 82 years and Alex Wells, 12 years who met in the quarter finals. The youngster, with his father, came out victorious and actually went on to the final.

Entries will open in the autumn for the 2020 tournament which is always played in the second week of Easter.