Golfers Live Longer Than Non-Golfers, Study Finds

A US study has shown that playing golf can keep you alive for longer.

The 10-year study by the Zeenat Qureshi Stroke Institute looked at 5,900 people over the age of 65 who had yearly clinical exams and visits every six months.

Of the 5,900 people, 384 played golf once a week and that group had an 8% lower death rate than the non-golfers.

“Due to its social nature and controlled pace, people often maintain motivation and the ability to continue playing the sport even in older age and after suffering heart attack or stroke,” the study’s author Zeenat Qureshi said.

“While walking and low intensity jogging may be comparable exercise, they lack the competitive excitement of golf. Regular exercise, exposure to a less polluted environment and social interactions provided by golf are all positive for health.”

He also said that, whilst golf hasn’t been shown to reduce the risk of heart attack or strokes, it can be used as a protective factor against early death risk.

This can be seen as more good news for golfers after an England Golf survey showed that the game can save local authorities millions of pounds due to the health benefits.

The findings, based on research by England Golf, Mytime Active and ukactive, with on 3,200 golfers, estimated that golf is saving local authorities in the survey area £3.4m per year in health costs, and the savings could increase if less-active golfers up their participation.

An average 18-hole round of golf sees players walk over 6.5 miles and a 9-hole round burns over 700 calories.

