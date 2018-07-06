Two golfers played 126 holes at Woking in a day to mark the club's 125th anniversary

Golfers Play 126 Holes In A Day

The oldest of the famous 3 W’s, Woking Golf Club, celebrates its 125th anniversary this summer.

Having seen vast improvements in course conditioning recently (and concomitant rise up the various ranking), two of the club’s staff decided to mark the occasion of the anniversary with an ambitious challenge, raising over £4,600 for JDRF (who fund research into type 1 diabetes).

Last week, Assistant Professional Harry James and the Club’s Secretary Richard Pennell completed a marathon of golf – walking 125 holes in a single day.

The pair started at 4.05am and the first 3 rounds where completed by 9.15am. By 1.15pm, 5 rounds had been completed and the pair finished the 126th (playing down the last for good measure!) at 5.45pm.

Each round was under 2 hours – true Ready Golf!

Richard’s best round was 79 (10 handicap) whilst amazingly Harry’s best was 71, his worst was a 76 and his final round, tired or not, was a 74.

Richard’s worst round remains classified!

There was only one downside of this great achievement…the old lore at Woking about the new member asking what the course record was, only to be told 2 hours 28 minutes…is sadly no longer true!

Press release from Woking Golf Club

Woking Golf Club ranks 86th in our UK’&I Top 100 Courses list.