Despite many clubs closing and government guidelines, golfers were spotted playing during the weekend.

Golfers Spotted Ignoring Coronavirus Lockdown Guidelines

On Monday 23rd March the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new measures to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

This included details that people will only be allowed to leave their homes for:

one form of exercise a day – for example a run, walk, or cycle, alone or with members of their household;

travelling to and from work, but only where it is absolutely necessary and cannot be done from home

Following this news England Golf, Scotland Golf and lots more golf governing bodies and clubs suspended the game of golf across the United Kingdom and further afield.

England Golf put out a press release saying ‘Keeping golf courses open is simply no longer compatible with the updated policy of government which is designed to save lives in a time of national emergency’.

Scottish Golf CEO Andrew McKinlay said; “We have taken the government advice, and it has been made very clear that golf is not to be played.

“The quicker people adhere to those instructions, hopefully the sooner we will get back out at the other end and enjoy playing a round of golf soon, which we all fundamentally want here.” However despite all of these regulations golfers were spotted ignoring them over the weekend in several places in Scotland. Golf Monthly Instruction

One person was spotted playing at Carrick Knowe and a couple were seen at Craigmillar Park, a private members club. It is also believed someone was playing at Craigentinny.

The Land Reform Act (Scotland) 2003 dictates that the public are allowed access to golf courses which is good in terms of people walking.

However the playing of golf goes directly against the regulations the government and golf’s governing bodies have implemented. As echoed above, the sooner everyone adheres to the regulations properly, the sooner golf can return to normal.

“Having overlooked the course for over a week now, it is evident that members of the public are taking advantage of our fine scenery to enjoy a walk in the fresh air, which is absolutely fine,” added Craigmillar Park captain Gary Laing. Golfers were also spotted playing golf at Cannock Park Golf Course in Birmingham despite it being shut. Subscribe To Golf Monthly - 3 Issue For £5 Magazine Subscription Offer! Players were spotted in groups of two, three, and four and visually ignoring social distancing measures. As a result the local council has removed flags and filled in holes to stop more people doing the same.

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more golf news.