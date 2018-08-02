A host of professional golfers, others in the golf industry and celebrities have offered their support for Jarrod Lyle

Golfing World Pays Tribute To Jarrod Lyle

In truly tragic circumstances Australian golfer Jarrod Lyle looks close to losing his battle with cancer, with the news that he is stopping his treatment to begin palliative care.

The two-time Web.com Tour winner beat leukemia in both 1998 and 2012 but has struggled to overcome its third spell which was diagnosed last July.

Lyle is popular with his peers and a host of the golfing world have offered their support and condolences on social media – see Tweets and Instagram posts further down from the likes of Greg Norman, The Rock, Luke Donald and Ian Poulter.

Players are paying tribute to him this week at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

Competitors and caddies will wear yellow ribbons in honour of Lyle, who is known for his yellow bucket hat and his affiliation with the charity ‘Challenge‘ which was set up to help children with cancer.

Here is Brendan Steele pictured with a yellow ribbon for Lyle in round one:

Leuk the Duck is the mascot of the Challenge charity, seen below on Lyle’s golf bag during the 2014 Australian Masters:

Young Aussie Lucas Herbert has had a Leuk the Duck headcover this year on Tour:

Former pro and current Golf Channel analyst Tripp Isenhour is raising money for Lyle’s children.

“Jarrod Lyle has fought and won many battles in his young life,” he says on the fundraising page.

“He needs our help now to provide a “Hole-In-One” for his girls, Lusi and Jemma and their future education. Please do what you can and let’s give this good man a great final gift!”

Donate to the gofundme campaign here.

Here’s how the golf industry has reacted after the painful news on social media:

Norman also posted this image of the pair:

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson wrote on Twitter: “Man this is a tough one. Sending so much love, light and strength to Jarrod and his Lyle family.”

