Golf pros including Sergio Garcia and Annika Sorenstam payed tribute to 22-year-old Celia Barquin on social media after her tragic death

Golfing World Reacts To Celia Barquin Murder

The golfing world was rocked on Tuesday when news of Celia Barquin Arozamena’s murder broke and details emerged.

The 22-year-old Spaniard, who was an elite US collegiate player at Iowa State and had won the European Ladies Amateur Championship just two months ago, was found dead on a golf course after going out for a round on her own.

Barquin won the Ladies Amateur by a single stroke in a week where she shot a course record nine under par round of 63.

She had competed in this year’s US Women’s Open and was due to play in the 2019 Women’s British Open.

She would have also earned a spot in the inaugural Augusta National Ladies Amateur due to her world amateur ranking of 44.

Barquin was destined for the top according to the Spanish Golf Federation and many players have expressed their sadness on social media, including 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia.

The fellow Spaniard met Celia and described her as a “special person”. One user, @JayKamin, posted an image of the pair.

10-time major champion Annika Sorenstam also met Celia after she won the Ladies European Amateur and posted a picture on Twitter with her.

Sorenstam offered condolences to her family and said “I can’t get this out of my mind! It’s just horrendous.”

Five-time LET winner and three-time Solheim Cup player Azahara Munoz, a fellow Spaniard, also met Barquin and posted an image of the pair on social media.

Munoz wrote, “Waking up to the news that Celia won’t be around anymore is heartbreaking… You’ll never be forgotten Celia…. one day we’ll see each other again.”

The European Golf Association, which hosts the European Ladies Amateur Championship, described her as a “delightful young lady who inspired all who met her with her enthusiasm on golf and life”

The Ladies European Tour will honour Celia at this week’s tournament in Spain with three separate minute silences including one during the opening round. Players will also be wearing black ribbons.