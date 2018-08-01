A host of professional golfers and others in the golf industry have taken to social media to offer their support for Jarrod Lyle

Golfing World Unites For Jarrod Lyle

In truly tragic circumstances Australian golfer Jarrod Lyle looks close to losing his battle with cancer, with the news that he is stopping his treatment to begin palliative care.

The two-time Web.com Tour winner beat leukemia in both 1998 and 2012 but has struggled to overcome its third spell which was diagnosed last July.

Lyle is popular with his peers and a host of the golfing world have offered their support and condolences on social media.

Here’s how the golf industry has reacted after the painful news:

For the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels