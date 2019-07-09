The Golf Foundation is teaming up with Golf At Goodwood and offering “a wonderful modern golf experience to remember” for lovers of the sport who wish to help encourage more young people from all backgrounds into the game.

Goodwood Sixes To Create Unique New Golf Experience For Golf Foundation Supporters

Expressly designed for those who are looking to enjoy a unique and innovative golfing event with friends at an iconic venue, the ‘Golf Foundation Goodwood Sixes’ on Monday, October 7, has the added benefit that all funds raised are going to the national golf charity as it helps youngsters of all abilities to Start, Learn and Stay in the sport.

As the Golf Foundation teams up with Golf At Goodwood, the results should provide a spectacular golf day for all who choose to tee it up on the Sussex Downs – playing a range of three exciting golf formats including European Tour-style ‘GolfSixes’, with entertaining on-course challenges, plus a special golf clinic with Golf Foundation Ambassador and European Tour winner Graeme Storm.

Goodwood is synonymous with delivering great occasions and this inaugural event seeks to echo this. Guests will start the day with a lavish breakfast at The Kennels, before enjoying the challenge of The Downs Course in a famous Woody buggy.

The day will be completed with a three-course meal with their friends and the chance to bid for luxury experiences in the charity auction, all taking place in the elegant splendour of Goodwood House.

Added details on the day include personalised lockers, an on-course gin tent and other refreshments, the ‘Flop-Shot challenge’, ‘Beat-the-Junior’ and the ‘Beat James Braid’ hickory challenge, the latter named after the five-time Open Champion and designer of The Downs Course. A grand tour of Goodwood House is also on the menu.

The warm and welcoming atmosphere of Goodwood should make the event particularly memorable while the golf course itself and the playing facilities remain the star attraction, as was always the case with the annual Golf Foundation Pro-Am which this event has grown out of.

Bookings are for £960 per team of four. Taking a team not only makes for a fantastic day but can help the Golf Foundation to welcome a new generation of youngsters into the game at a time when all in golf recognise the need to increase participation significantly.

The venue and format of the occasion at Golf At Goodwood offers a fresh take on the society golf event. Indeed, the club has already hosted the official launch back in May of the Foundation’s GolfSixes League programme for 2019. This is reaching 3,000 boys and girls across 260 golf clubs in 55 inter-club leagues via this six-hole fun format which will be sampled here on October 7. Guests also have the added option of experiencing a special 18-hole ‘GolfSixes Challenge’ on Sunday, October 6, before enjoying a Feasting Menu at Goodwood Hotel that evening.

Stuart Gillett, Golf At Goodwood General Manager, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with the Golf Foundation on a unique and innovative day where we will be able to celebrate the great work of the Foundation but also raise awareness for junior golf. We hosted the launch of the GolfSixes League back in May when over 70 children enjoyed The Park Course, and it really is a fantastic format. We will be incorporating elements of this into the event in October which will be great fun.

“Our aim has been to create a different type of golf event with some fun and innovative tweaks which will be memorable for all. To then finish the day off with a dinner in Goodwood House is very special. We hope the event will be well supported as the Golf Foundation does such a wonderful job to help grow the great game of golf.”

Vanessa Bell, Golf Foundation Head of Fundraising, said: “We wanted to take all the best things from our traditional Pro-Am – the camaraderie, generosity and sense of fun that our supporters were well-known for – and then freshen up the offer. To reflect the changing expectations of those who seek out the best golf day, we have now aimed to create a wonderful modern golf experience to remember for all involved. Following our work with the imaginative team at Golf At Goodwood back in May, the decision to stage this new golf day at this iconic venue became an exciting one. All at Golf At Goodwood have been highly supportive and we are so grateful. We now look forward to welcoming many old friends and new for the Golf Foundation Goodwood Sixes on October 7.”

* To book your team for the Golf Foundation Goodwood Sixes (October 7), call 01992 449830 or email fundraising@golf-foundation.org