Government Responds To Petition For Golf To Be Re-Opened

The government has responded to the petition to allow golf to be played and it is not the news golfers will have been hoping for.

The petition currently has over 130,000 signatures and, whilst the Department for Culture, Media and Sport has acknowledged the game’s benefits, it seems to have not worked in changing the decision to re-open courses.

The DCMS admits that sport and physical activity, including golf, can be “a powerful defence against the covid-19 pandemic,” but courses have had to close due to the seriousness of the current Covid-19 situation.

It made no hint of golf returning or any restrictions loosening before lockdown ends.

Read the full reply from the DCMS here:

Sport is crucial for our mental and physical health. That’s why we have continued to make sure that people can exercise. Given the seriousness of the current situation golf courses have had to close.

The importance of sport and physical activity, including golf, for the nation’s physical and mental health has never been more apparent. They are a powerful defence against the covid-19 pandemic, and we will need to raise levels of fitness among the population as we prepare to return to our normal lives, now the vaccination programme has begun.

No government would want to be in a position of needing to close sports facilities including golf courses. Golf has great reach across society as people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities can take part in the game; it brings people together to experience the outdoors and enjoy nature. Golf courses were one of the first sports facilities to be reopened following the initial lockdown and they were also able to stay open in the local tiered restrictions, including tier 4. However, the current spread of the virus risks the healthcare system becoming overwhelmed. This is something we cannot allow to happen and is why the current national lockdown was introduced.

The current restrictions are designed to get the R rate under control through limiting social contact and reducing transmissions. All decisions made by the Government relating to the pandemic and sport have been based on advice and guidance from health and scientific experts.

During the period of these restrictions you can continue to exercise alone, with one other person or with your household or support bubble. This should be limited to once per day, and you should not travel outside your local area. You should maintain social distancing.

You can exercise in a public outdoor place which include:

● parks, beaches, countryside accessible to the public, forests

● public gardens (whether or not you pay to enter them)

● the grounds of a heritage site

● Playgrounds

Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport

