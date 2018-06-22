The Great White Shark has got his kit off for ESPN's Body Issue
Greg Norman Poses Nude For ESPN Body Issue
This year we have seen Paige Spiranac pose for Sports Illustrated and now Greg Norman has posed for ESPN’s Body Issue.
Norman won two Open Championships and spent 331 weeks as world number one.
The Aussie, now 62-year-old, still keeps his body in great shape.
Norman told ESPN, “I walk around naked at home. It’s not a big deal to me, right?
“At the end of the day, I do enjoy keeping fit at my age.”
The Body Issue is released on Monday 25th June, although we have seen some images filter out before the release date.
The ESPN Body Issue will not be the first time we’ve seen Norman nude, after he posted this image on his Instagram page last year:
Norman is a gym fanatic and very much into health and fitness these days.
“I won’t put anything in my body that I know I can’t exhaust in my first session in the gym,” he said.
“Your body gives you what you give it. So my body’s giving [me] everything that I wanted out of it. It thanks me on a daily basis.”
Joining Norman in the Body Issue is footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic who played for the likes of Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Barcelona, Paris Saint Germain and Manchester United.
The full list has been released and is mainly made up of US sports stars.
