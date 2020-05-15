Greg Norman Puts $40 Million Colorado Ranch Up For Sale

Greg Norman's huge Seven Lakes Ranch in Colorado is up for sale for around $40m

Greg Norman might not have played golf during the most lucrative times in the pre-Tiger era but his ventures off the course have made him one of the richest current or retired golfers out there.

The Aussie has turned into a hugely successful businessman and evidence of that is in this stunning $40m Colorado ranch he has up for sale at the moment.

The 11,900 acre “Seven Lakes Ranch” straddles the trout-filled White River and is the ideal location according to the listing, combining ultimate privacy with stunning views of the surrounding wilderness, stretching all the way to the mountains of Utah.

When viewed on a map, you can get the sense of just how huge this estate is.

The result is high quality private water, with impressive populations of rainbows, browns, cutthroat trout, as well as the occasional whitefish – an angler’s dream!

There’s also a small creek, dozens of ponds, historic water rights, and seven beautiful mountain lakes.

A 13,907 square foot lodge contains eight guest suites featuring massive logs and soaring double-sided moss rock fireplace, rustic bar and commanding views out the great room’s wall of windows.

The ranch, which Norman has used for the past two decades as a family reatreat, also comes with a variety of cabins with additional accommodations and it’s complemented by an authentic saloon/dance hall, and operations buildings.

The property also comes with extensive internal road networks and trail systems plus a wide variety of recreational activities for multi-generational enjoyment including long distance shooting range, sporting clays, horseback riding, biking and hiking, snowmobiling and ice skating.

It is located just 20 minutes from the town of Meeker, which has an airfield where jets can land.

It is less than an hour and a half from the commercial Steamboat-Hayden airport.

Fancy owning this stunning ranch? It could be yours for around $40m.

View the listing: https://hallhall.com/property-for-sale/colorado/seven-lakes-ranch/a091Y000023ozCB/

