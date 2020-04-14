The European Ryder Cup Captain was speaking on this week's Golf Monthly Clubhouse Podcast

Harrington: Mathematical Models In Place For European Ryder Cup Team

Padraig Harrington says that “a number of mathematical models” are in place to pick the 2020 European Ryder Cup team for Whistling Straits at the end of September.

As things stand with the European and PGA Tours essentially suspended, it is going to be a very different qualification process to what was set out at Wentworth last year.

Players have been earning points from the European Tour and Official World Golf Ranking, but the bulk of the season, which we should now be just getting into, is in serious jeopardy due to the global Coronavirus pandemic.

Will the qualification period be cancelled and Harrington instead be given 12 picks? That’s what some have been asking.

Will the team be the same as in 2018?

It appears that plenty of work has been going on behind-the-scenes to work on a formula that hopes to find a “fair and balanced”, as Harrington says, way of picking the team.

“We, myself and the Tour, have put a number of mathematical models in place to show how the qualification could be altered and how it could be made fair and balanced,” Harrington told the Golf Monthly Clubhouse Podcast.

“So we just have to wait and see when we get going and which one of those models is the likely one to be used but they’ve done their homework and everything they’ve done is logical, it follows.

“There are different scenarios on the table. They’re very consistent though as regards to teams. It’s quite reasonable so again we’ll just wait and see.

“Even if it’s the first week back we would have a strong team, the US will have a strong team.

“It would be a fair match no matter whether the players are in form or not in form, they’ll have the same issues as us and we’ll go and see what happens.

“Most of our guys are competing in those US events and obviously the Majors so look there’s a lot of scenarios and we’ll have to wait and see what those scenarios are but I obviously have picks so it’s fair and balanced.

“As regards whether or not they’re competitive, who knows maybe we’re playing before them.

“You just don’t know how the schedule is gonna pan out in terms of who’s coming out of this first in terms of the pandemic.

“We could be playing golf back in Europe first, I just don’t know what’s going to happen.

“There is reason to start thinking about it and organising and planning for the eventuality but there’s nothing to comment on until I actually know how it fits.”

The three-time Major winner also told us that he hopes he has some rookies on his side as they are the lifeblood of the European team.

“I really hope I have some rookies.

“All European teams have always been all the better for the rookies.

“They add an awful lot to the team, both in enthusiasm and they give purpose to some of the senior players.

“It wouldn’t be a European Ryder Cup team unless we had rookies in there to entertain us and to play great, and they always play great golf.

“I wouldn’t want to be there without some rookies and they’re the ones that are always in form if they make it in anyway.

“There have been many a great story with the rookies over the years from Europe.”

Harrington may be in luck, as this year’s team could include rookies like Shane Lowry, Bernd Wiesberger, Matt Wallace, Victor Perez and Viktor Hovland.

