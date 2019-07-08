Speaking at the Irish Open, Harrington questioned how serious Tiger was about winning The Open.
Harrington Questions Tiger’s Open Preparation
A winner of consecutive Open titles back in 2007 and 2008, Padraig Harrington may know a thing or two about winning a Major championship when the wind picks up and links golf is to be played. Speaking at the 2019 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Harrington said;
“I personally think if you’re serious about winning The Open you’ve got to be playing tournament golf at least before it.
“You’d rather be playing links golf and being in a tournament than just [playing] on your own, so if you’re serious about trying to win The Open you should be playing at least one, if not two, of the events running into it.”
This comment is basically Harrington questioning one players preparation for the event at Royal Portrush; Tiger Woods.
Harrington continued; “I was always mightily impressed when Tiger Woods would play in a major without playing the week before. I’d be a basket case if I didn’t play the week before.”
“Different personalities [are] completely different. But I do think links golf is different. You’re giving up some shots if you don’t play some links golf in the couple of weeks coming up to it. There’s no better way to understand your clubbing than when you’ve got a card in your hand and if you under-club there’s a little bit of pain and you remember it.”
A winner of 15 Major titles, Tiger in all likelihood knows what’s best for his game and importantly knows the limitations of his body, but there is some evidence to suggest Harrington is correct. Between the Masters and PGA Championship this year Tiger didn’t play and he missed the cut at Bethpage Black.
In fact during his entire career Tiger has used this Major to Major tactic before but only twice has it yielded a win – at the 1999 PGA Championship and 2008 U.S. Open.
But to question how serious Tiger is may be a stretch. No other golfer in the history of the game has taken winning as seriously as Woods.
What do you think of Tiger’s Open preparation and how do you think he will get on at Portrush? Let us know via our Golf Monthly social media channels on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.