Speaking at the Irish Open, Harrington questioned how serious Tiger was about winning The Open.

Harrington Questions Tiger’s Open Preparation

A winner of consecutive Open titles back in 2007 and 2008, Padraig Harrington may know a thing or two about winning a Major championship when the wind picks up and links golf is to be played. Speaking at the 2019 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Harrington said;

“I personally think if you’re serious about winning The Open you’ve got to be playing tournament golf at least before it.

“You’d rather be playing links golf and being in a tournament than just [playing] on your own, so if you’re serious about trying to win The Open you should be playing at least one, if not two, of the events running into it.”

This comment is basically Harrington questioning one players preparation for the event at Royal Portrush; Tiger Woods.

Harrington continued; “I was always mightily impressed when Tiger Woods would play in a major without playing the week before. I’d be a basket case if I didn’t play the week before.”

“Different personalities [are] completely different. But I do think links golf is different. You’re giving up some shots if you don’t play some links golf in the couple of weeks coming up to it. There’s no better way to understand your clubbing than when you’ve got a card in your hand and if you under-club there’s a little bit of pain and you remember it.”