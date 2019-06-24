Harry Kane Comes Agonisingly Close To Hole-In-One

Here we take a look at 20 footballers…

Expand Seniors Disqualified From Tournament For Playing The Wrong Ball

Last year, Kane did something that most golfers will never achieve in their lifetimes by shooting a round under par.

The England ace shot a one under par round of 71 at The Grove.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Kane began playing golf aged 16 and by the sounds of it is obsessed with the game.

“Whenever I can get the time, I’ll go to the course for a game,” he told the Express.

“It’s probably not the best for my relationship as I don’t actually get many days off.

“My perfect Sunday would involve… having an early game of golf, then going for a long walk with my family and my two labradors.

“Then I’d come home, have a barbecue and watch the NFL and the golf.”

He plays most of his golf at the Centurion Club in Hertfordshire.

Trending On Golf Monthly

Related: 20 famous footballers who play golf

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels