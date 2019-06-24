The England striker somehow missed out on a hole-in-one
Harry Kane Comes Agonisingly Close To Hole-In-One
England and Tottenham striker Harry Kane isn’t just a good footballer.
He plays off of low single figures and showed off pictures on social media of some bad luck during a round of golf.
The Englishman came agonisingly close to making a hole-in-one, with his ball pitching right on the edge of the cup and finishing less than a foot away for the easiest of birdies.
He tweeted these pictures with the caption – “Is it possible to come any closer!? #holeinone”
Harry Kane Shoots Under Par Round For First Time
The England captain is a seriously good golfer
Last year, Kane did something that most golfers will never achieve in their lifetimes by shooting a round under par.
The England ace shot a one under par round of 71 at The Grove.
Kane began playing golf aged 16 and by the sounds of it is obsessed with the game.
“Whenever I can get the time, I’ll go to the course for a game,” he told the Express.
“It’s probably not the best for my relationship as I don’t actually get many days off.
“My perfect Sunday would involve… having an early game of golf, then going for a long walk with my family and my two labradors.
“Then I’d come home, have a barbecue and watch the NFL and the golf.”
He plays most of his golf at the Centurion Club in Hertfordshire.
