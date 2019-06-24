Harry Kane Comes Agonisingly Close To Hole-In-One

Elliott Heath

The England striker somehow missed out on a hole-in-one

Harry Kane Comes Agonisingly Close To Hole-In-One
Harry Kane Comes Agonisingly Close To Hole-In-One

England and Tottenham striker Harry Kane isn’t just a good footballer.

He plays off of low single figures and showed off pictures on social media of some bad luck during a round of golf.

The Englishman came agonisingly close to making a hole-in-one, with his ball pitching right on the edge of the cup and finishing less than a foot away for the easiest of birdies.

He tweeted these pictures with the caption – “Is it possible to come any closer!? #holeinone”

Last year, Kane did something that most golfers will never achieve in their lifetimes by shooting a round under par.

The England ace shot a one under par round of 71 at The Grove.

Kane began playing golf aged 16 and by the sounds of it is obsessed with the game.

“Whenever I can get the time, I’ll go to the course for a game,” he told the Express.

“It’s probably not the best for my relationship as I don’t actually get many days off.

“My perfect Sunday would involve… having an early game of golf, then going for a long walk with my family and my two labradors.

“Then I’d come home, have a barbecue and watch the NFL and the golf.”

He plays most of his golf at the Centurion Club in Hertfordshire.

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels