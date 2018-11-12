The England captain shot one under around The Grove
Harry Kane Shoots Under Par Round For First Time
England and Tottenham star Harry Kane is one of the world’s greatest strikers and it turns out he’s also pretty talented when it comes to golf too.
The 25-year-old is a keen golfer with a handicap of 4 and shot his first ever under par round this week at The Grove.
Kane posted a video on social media captioned “That feeling when you shoot under par for the first time
#UnderPar #OneUnder #Golf”
It shows him nervelessly holing a five footer for a one under par 71 around the Hertfordshire course which hosted the British Masters in 2016.
Watch the video below:
Kane began playing golf aged 16 and by the sounds of it is obsessed with the game.
“Whenever I can get the time, I’ll go to the course for a game,” he told the Express.
“It’s probably not the best for my relationship as I don’t actually get many days off.
“My perfect Sunday would involve… having an early game of golf, then going for a long walk with my family and my two labradors.
“Then I’d come home, have a barbecue and watch the NFL and the golf.”
He plays most of his golf at the Centurion Club in Hertfordshire.
The striker regularly posts pictures and videos from the course.
Watch his swing here:
He also teed it up at Liberty National in New York last year:
As well as Bakers Bay in The Bahamas:
For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels