The England captain shot one under around The Grove

Harry Kane Shoots Under Par Round For First Time

England and Tottenham star Harry Kane is one of the world’s greatest strikers and it turns out he’s also pretty talented when it comes to golf too.

The 25-year-old is a keen golfer with a handicap of 4 and shot his first ever under par round this week at The Grove.

Kane posted a video on social media captioned “That feeling when you shoot under par for the first time # UnderPar # OneUnder # Golf”

It shows him nervelessly holing a five footer for a one under par 71 around the Hertfordshire course which hosted the British Masters in 2016.

Watch the video below:

Kane began playing golf aged 16 and by the sounds of it is obsessed with the game.

“Whenever I can get the time, I’ll go to the course for a game,” he told the Express.

“It’s probably not the best for my relationship as I don’t actually get many days off.