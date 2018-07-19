Tyrrell Hatton makes a poor start to his Open Championship at Carnoustie

Hatton Struggles On Day One At Carnoustie

Tyrrell Hatton failed to take advantage of the calm conditions on the opening day of the 147th Open Championship, posting a disappointing three-over 74 at Carnoustie.

Hatton was well fancied to contend this week given his previous form around the famous links, but he faces an uphill task to stay around for the weekend.

The 26-year-old was out of sorts as he dropped shots at the 3rd, 5th, 6th and 7th, and failed to make a birdie until the notoriously difficult 18th.

Hatton has three wins on the European Tour, which includes back-to-back victories at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, a tournament where he’s developed a particular liking for Carnoustie.

On the eve of the Scottish Open last week, where he finished in a tie for ninth, the Englishman spoke about his mother’s battle with cancer and how he felt determined to give his family something to smile about.

Hatton revealed his mother Karen’s operation was a success, but, understandably, he did not look at his attacking best, even if his final-hole birdie did give him something to take from the round.

And with the windy conditions set to make scoring more testing for the afternoon groups, his 74 should be recoverable.