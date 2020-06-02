Kenmare Golf Club's clubhouse, which was once a hunting lodge in India, has been gutted by a fire

Heartbreak As Historic Irish Clubhouse Destroyed In Fire

Tragedy struck at Kenmare Golf Club in Co. Kerry on Monday where its 1920s clubhouse was gutted by a fire.

Members and locals in the town are said to be heartbroken at this accidental fire that has destroyed the club’s beautiful and historic clubhouse.

The structure was originally a hunting lodge in the Punjab and was shipped over to Ireland in 1926.

Its fire alarm went off at 4.15am on Bank Holiday Monday and the club’s manager John Sullivan arrived less than 15 minutes later, but by then there was nothing he could do.

Fire crews arrived to tackle the blaze at around 4.30am, with at least five units needed to put it out, and thankfully no injuries were caused.

The club say it is now following formal insurance processes and is hoping to bounce back stronger from this disaster with help from its members and local community.

Kenmare’s clubhouse was one of the local area’s iconic buildings and seen by all when entering the town.

“Every indication we have from our members and neighbours is that there is great fondness for the existing structure – we’ll need to consider this as we re-build,” the club told Golf Monthly.

“Kenmare GC is a member-owned club, and our members are rallying around already, with plans being formed already to get services up and running for members and visitors alike.

“We’re determined to survive this as well as all the other pressures that have come with the Covid-19 crisis and emerge a stronger club at the other end.

“The response of the general public and the golfing community to this has been phenomenal. With the help of our friends and neighbours our club will survive this.”

The club was founded in 1903 and features a scenic par-71 18 hole course, with stunning views of Kenmare Bay and the Caha Mountains.

Watch: Kenmare Golf Club flyover –

Kenmare is one of a few UK and Ireland golf clubhouses to have burnt down in recent years.

In 2019, Machrihanish Golf Club’s clubhouse was destroyed in a blaze, as was Glasgow Golf Club’s in 2018.

