Monthly winners selected from club fitting sessions over next three months

Honma Offers Free Clubs With #DiscoverHonma Promotion

Leading Japanese golf brand Honma is running a nationwide #DiscoverHonma promotion over the next three months that offers golfers the chance to win a set of premium clubs from its latest competitively priced ranges.

Between Tuesday 1 September and Monday 30 November golfers who attend fitting sessions involving Honma clubs and share their experience on social media – using the #DiscoverHonma hashtag and tagging @honmagolfeu – are entered into a monthly draw to win a free set of clubs they’ve been custom fitted for, or receive a full cash refund for clubs they purchased at the time.

Clubs available in the promotion include irons and woods in the high-performing TR range – which features the award-winning TR20 drivers and TR20 P, V and B irons – plus the game improvement XP-1 series.

Book a fitting

The promotion is open to those aged 18+ attending any HONMA club fitting session in the UK and Ireland, where a free sleeve of HONMA golf balls is also on offer.

Golf Monthly Instruction

“This unique promotion in Europe’s biggest market offers golfers a great opportunity to discover true Honma craftsmanship and potentially take-home premium golf clubs for free,” said Tony Scott, Head of Marketing, Honma Golf Europe.

“We expect the promotion to be a big hit with those golfers looking to take their game onto the next level,” he added.

Expert Fitting Technicians will be presenting the wide choice of clubs and shafts available to golfers at forthcoming Fitting Events, with notable venues including The Wisley, Woodhall Spa and the luxury Gleneagles golf resort in Scotland.

Golfers can now book a Honma Fitting Experience via a fully automated online booking portal at a venue and time to suit.

Subscribe To Golf Monthly Magazine Subscription Deal

Book a fitting

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram