The American has heaped praise on the course and tournament this week.

Horschel Encourages More PGA Tour Members To Play BMW PGA Championship

Fresh off a tied 4th finish at the BMW PGA Championship, American Billy Horschel acknowledged how fantastic the week has been in a press conference, and looks to encourage more players on the PGA Tour to make the trip over to Wentworth Golf Club.

Horschel said; “I’ll tell without being asked, I’ll tell them that this is a beautiful week and the course is unbelievable. The way the European Tour putts on a great event, the fans, everything that encompasses this event can rival the best of the best on the PGA Tour in my opinion.

“Yeah, I’ll tell everyone that came, if they are thinking about coming over here, go ahead and book that ticket.”

Horschel was one of three big American PGA Tour stars who competed during the week thanks to the shift in schedule. Along with Tony Finau and Patrick Reed, the Americans decided to compete after the PGA moved from May to September, just a few weeks after the conclusion of the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Golf Monthly Instruction

The 32-year-old American went on praising the course in particular; “It’s exceeded my expectations. It’s a beautiful golf course. To think about the modern day player and technology, it still holds up, yeah, we’re still shooting 17/18-under par but the thing about this golf course, you have to put it in the right spots to score well. You can’t fake it around here. If you hit shots off-line, you’re going to get penalised for it. It’s a beautiful test of golf and I absolutely have loved my entire week here.”

Finally Horschel gave praise to the European Tour for how they have ran the tournament this week, and acknowledged he will look to play the event again next year;

Trending On Golf Monthly

“If this fits in my schedule every year, I hope it does, because I’ve actually loved it, but I’m going to come over here every time. I think this event is world-class. The course is world-class. European Tour does an unbelievable job. This is my first time playing an actual European event that wasn’t co-sanctioned with another tour and it’s just fabulous. Keith Pelley and his staff and the fans here have just been really warm and welcoming to me.”