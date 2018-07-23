After Francesco Molinari's Open win, Sam Tremlett takes a look at how the Ryder Cup teams stand right now.
How Do The Ryder Cup Teams Look Right Now?
With the Open Championship in the books and Francesco Molinari leaving with the Claret Jug, it really is not long until the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National takes place. Held in continental Europe for only the second time in its history, the Ryder Cup will take place between the 28-30 of September.
Some players are already dead certainties to make the teams, but some aren’t and luckily for them there are plenty of big tournaments that could ensure a place in the 12 man squads.
Bearing this in mind, Sam Tremlett takes a look at how each team stands right now, and who could gain a wildcard pick.
European Team
Qualifiers based on ranking points –
Francesco Molinari
Hottest player on the planet right now winning three times in the past few months at the PGA Championship at Wentworth, Quicken Loans Classic and The Open Championship at Carnoustie. An incredibly consistent player.
Justin Rose
Rose is another consistent performer. Currently number 2 in the world after a tied 2nd at Carnoustie, Rose won earlier this year at the Fort Worth Invitational and has regularly been in the top-10 since then.
Tyrell Hatton
In 2017 he won two tournaments in a row, the Alfred Dunhill Links, and the Italian Open and has since struggled to find the winners circle. However he did have a tied 6th at the US Open this year. Would be a Ryder Cup rookie.
Tommy Fleetwood
Fleetwood got his 2018 off to a bang with a win at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, and has had top 10’s at the Players Championship and US Open. Currently 11th in the world.
Jon Rahm
Rahm has won twice this year at the Career Builder Challenge and Open De Espana but he has missed the last two cuts at Majors. However he is fifth in the world and had a tied 5th at the HNA Open de France which is held at Le Golf National. Don’t be surprised if he gets paired with an experienced Ryder Cup player like Sergio Garcia.
Article Continues Below
See the clubs Rory McIlroy currently has in… Check out the equipment used by Tiger Woods… We take a look at the gear Francesco… Rory McIlroy Coming off a second place at The Open, McIlroy will definitely play in Paris. Occasionally his putting lets him down but he has shown on more than one occasion that he raises his game for the Ryder Cup. He has also had a win this year at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Alex Noren Noren recently won the HNA Open de France held at the 2018 Ryder Cup course so clearly it suits his eye and his game. On good form the Swede is certainly going to be in the team. Paul Casey It has been 10 years since Casey last played in the Ryder Cup but he is back and should make the team in Septmber. A winner this year at the Valspar Championship, he has also had top 5’s at the Wells Fargo and Travellers Championships. Wildcard Picks? Some big names may have to rely on wildcard picks to make it into the team and considering Hatton, Fleetwood, Rahm and Noren have not played in a Ryder Cup before, it would not be surprising to see Thomas Bjorn bring in some experiences played like Henrik Stenson, Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter. Some other players that could make it are Matthew Fitzpatrick, Thorbjorn Oleson, and Russell Knox France’s only real hope at representation lies with Alexander Levy who right now will have to rely on a captains pick. USA Team Qualifiers based on ranking points – Brooks Koepka US Open champion and currently sits top of the US rankings for qualification points. Dustin Johnson World number 1 who won the Sentry Tournament of Champions and the Fedex St Jude Classic this year. Also had a third place at the US Open. Patrick Reed Masters champion and is a player who lives for the Ryder Cup. Expect him to continue his at times dominant partnership with Jordan Spieth in Paris. Justin Thomas Thomas got to world number 1 this year albeit for only a couple of weeks, but the achievement shows his consistency at performing at the highest level. He has one victory this year that came at the Honda Classic. Bubba Watson Watson is arguably the hottest American on tour right now after winning three times this year alone. He won the Genesis Open, WGC-Dell Technologies Matchplay and the Travellers Championship which shows he is in good form in 2018. Jordan Spieth Spieth may not have won this year, but he put in a good performance at The Open and has shown at the last couple of Ryder Cups just how he raises his game for the event. Your team is always better off when you have a player who can putt as well as Jordan Spieth. Rickie Fowler Like Spieth, Fowler has also failed to get into the winners circle in 2018; his last victory came at the tail end of 2017 at the Hero World Challenge. That being said, he had another second place at The Masters and knocked on the door at the Scottish Open too. Fowler is unstoppable when he gets going. Webb Simpson Simpson won at The Players this year holding off a challenge from Tiger Woods, and also secured a top 10 at the US Open. He has not played in the Ryder Cup since 2014. Wildcard Picks? – The US have incredible depth to choose from here and many of the players currently relying on captains picks may find themselves as automatic qualifiers when September comes around. Right now Bryson Dechambeau, Xander Schaufelle, Matt Kuchar, Kevin Kisner, Tony Finau and Brian Harman all have to rely on captains picks as do some experienced players like Phil Mickelson, Zach Johnson and of course Tiger Woods. Who do you think will make each team come September? Who do you think will be relying on captains picks? Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Rory McIlroy What’s In The Bag?
Tiger Woods What’s In The Bag?
Francesco Molinari What’s In The Bag? Open Winning Clubs
See the clubs Rory McIlroy currently has in…
Check out the equipment used by Tiger Woods…
We take a look at the gear Francesco…
Rory McIlroy
Coming off a second place at The Open, McIlroy will definitely play in Paris. Occasionally his putting lets him down but he has shown on more than one occasion that he raises his game for the Ryder Cup. He has also had a win this year at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Alex Noren
Noren recently won the HNA Open de France held at the 2018 Ryder Cup course so clearly it suits his eye and his game. On good form the Swede is certainly going to be in the team.
Paul Casey
It has been 10 years since Casey last played in the Ryder Cup but he is back and should make the team in Septmber. A winner this year at the Valspar Championship, he has also had top 5’s at the Wells Fargo and Travellers Championships.
Wildcard Picks?
Some big names may have to rely on wildcard picks to make it into the team and considering Hatton, Fleetwood, Rahm and Noren have not played in a Ryder Cup before, it would not be surprising to see Thomas Bjorn bring in some experiences played like Henrik Stenson, Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter.
Some other players that could make it are Matthew Fitzpatrick, Thorbjorn Oleson, and Russell Knox
France’s only real hope at representation lies with Alexander Levy who right now will have to rely on a captains pick.
USA Team
Qualifiers based on ranking points –
Brooks Koepka
US Open champion and currently sits top of the US rankings for qualification points.
Dustin Johnson
World number 1 who won the Sentry Tournament of Champions and the Fedex St Jude Classic this year. Also had a third place at the US Open.
Patrick Reed
Masters champion and is a player who lives for the Ryder Cup. Expect him to continue his at times dominant partnership with Jordan Spieth in Paris.
Justin Thomas
Thomas got to world number 1 this year albeit for only a couple of weeks, but the achievement shows his consistency at performing at the highest level. He has one victory this year that came at the Honda Classic.
Bubba Watson
Watson is arguably the hottest American on tour right now after winning three times this year alone. He won the Genesis Open, WGC-Dell Technologies Matchplay and the Travellers Championship which shows he is in good form in 2018.
Jordan Spieth
Spieth may not have won this year, but he put in a good performance at The Open and has shown at the last couple of Ryder Cups just how he raises his game for the event. Your team is always better off when you have a player who can putt as well as Jordan Spieth.
Rickie Fowler
Like Spieth, Fowler has also failed to get into the winners circle in 2018; his last victory came at the tail end of 2017 at the Hero World Challenge. That being said, he had another second place at The Masters and knocked on the door at the Scottish Open too. Fowler is unstoppable when he gets going.
Webb Simpson
Simpson won at The Players this year holding off a challenge from Tiger Woods, and also secured a top 10 at the US Open. He has not played in the Ryder Cup since 2014.
Wildcard Picks? –
The US have incredible depth to choose from here and many of the players currently relying on captains picks may find themselves as automatic qualifiers when September comes around.
Right now Bryson Dechambeau, Xander Schaufelle, Matt Kuchar, Kevin Kisner, Tony Finau and Brian Harman all have to rely on captains picks as do some experienced players like Phil Mickelson, Zach Johnson and of course Tiger Woods.
Who do you think will make each team come September? Who do you think will be relying on captains picks?
Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.