The current coronavirus pandemic has forced golf clubs and golfers to act more cautiously both on and off the course

How Golf Clubs Are Combatting Coronavirus

The worldwide coronavirus epidemic is currently forcing people to live their lives more cautiously, with measures in place like self-isolation and social distancing.

Courses are closed in countries like Italy, France and Spain due to nationwide lockdowns but we’ve also seen reports that courses are closed in Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands and Cyprus.

In the UK, we’re lucky that our courses are still open but there are lots of preventative measures being taken to try and keep everybody safe.

From what we’ve seen today, here are a number of things that different golf clubs across the UK are doing –

– Banning players from taking the flagstick out to avoid touching it

– A great initiative we’ve seen comes from St Annes Old Links where greenkeepers have fitted cups upside-down to help reduce contact

Watch the video below:

– Removing flags from the practice putting green

– Allowing golfers to change shoes in the car park

– Closing clubhouses but keeping courses open

– Keeping clubhouses open but removing some tables to ensure golfers keep a good distance from others

– Seating people outside or in more spacious areas of the property like a function room

– Fitting hand sanitiser units inside clubhouses

– Keeping payment to contactless only

– Allowing online bookings only

– Ensuring that buggies are not shared and are wiped down after use

– Taking away rakes in bunkers to avoid touching

– Labelling bunkers as GUR, another way to avoid players touching rakes

– Banning the use of ball washers

– Banning the use of bins

– Banning handshakes

– Capping the number of people allowed in the pro shop at one time

Whilst all of this will surely help slow the spread of the coronavirus, it may be inevitable that the UK goes into a lockdown scenario similar to what we’ve seen across the continent.

We, as golfers, can only hope that situation doesn’t happen as, speaking as a non-medical expert, the golf course is a very safe place to be where self isolation and social distancing can easily be applied.

What is your club doing to combat coronavirus? Let us know on social media

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram