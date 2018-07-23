See how social media reacted to Italian Francesco Molinari's first Major win at Carnoustie.

How Social Media Reacted To Francesco Molinari’s Win

The 2018 Open Championship was incredibly exciting with some huge names in contention to win like Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth. But there was one player who remained with a cool head on Sunday, Francesco Molinari.

The Italian picked up his first Major win and the first Major win for an Italian golfer at the famous links course as he shot a final round 69 to win by two strokes over Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy.

“It is absolutely amazing,” Molinari said. “I think it will take a long time to sink in. It has been a great week.

“The course bit me a few times in the first two days, but to go bogey-free around this track at the weekend is incredible.”

The entire golfing world was happy to see the Italian win his first Major, but his brother Edoardo was the happiest of all:

Runner-up Justin Rose was quick to congratulate Molinari:

Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn tweeted out how impressed he was by Molinari’s consistency. The Italian has surely guaranteed his Ryder Cup spot for Paris.

Another fellow Italian golfer, Matteo Manassero talked about his incredible work ethic;

