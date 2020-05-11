The announcement that golf could re-open in England led to both delight and confusion

How Social Media Reacted To English Golf Courses Re-Opening

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the nation on Sunday evening to ease and modify some of the current Coronavirus lockdown measures.

That meant that golf courses in England could re-open on Wednesday although there has been much confusion since the announcement.

The official advice was for one-balls or groups within households but that is now clouded after Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a television interview that people can meet up in parks as long as social distancing is practised.

England Golf tweeted that they are lobbying the government for official best practice guidance:

Oliver Dowden, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, confirmed that golf courses could re-open:

Former Arsenal defender Lee Dixon was confused by the advice:

Director of Golf at The Shire Golf Club said that golf clubs will now have tough decisions to make.

Leicester Golf Centre’s owner Anders Mankert posted this video welcoming golfers back:

BBC presenter and keen golfer Dan Walker retweeted Oliver Dowden:

2016 Amateur Championship winner Scott Gregory called for golfers to stick to the rules set out:

Five-time European Tour winner Matt Fitzpatrick is hoping to be first out at the Hallamshire on Wednesday:

Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan was initially confused about whether he could play golf on Wednesday:

TalkSport presenter Georgie Bingham joked that she is on the lookout for new golfing housemates:

English tour pro Dale Whitnell said he is grateful to play again but also feels it could be a bad move:

Another English tour pro Richard Mansell said “If you don’t want to play on your own, then don’t play at all”

However, the advice still has not been 100% clear and clubs are awaiting further guidance before officially re-opening:

Here’s how Golf Monthly readers reacted to the news:

