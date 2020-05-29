The announcement that golf courses in Scotland could re-open led to delight on social media.

How Social Media Reacted To Scottish Golf Courses Re-Opening

Following an announcement made on the 21st of May by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, in which she announced lockdown restrictions would be eased, golf courses in Scotland were officially allowed to re-open on the 29th of May.

After Sturgeon’s announcement Scottish Golf put out a statement saying;

“Scottish Golf is pleased to confirm that golf clubs in Scotland can begin to prepare for a return to golf on 29 May 2020 at the earliest, subject to final confirmation by the First Minister by way of an update currently planned for 28 May.

“Scottish Golf has worked with Scottish Government, Active Scotland, sportscotland, Health Protection Scotland, The PGA and key industry partners at every opportunity to produce a clear guide for all golf clubs and golfers in Scotland.”

Eventually Scottish golf courses were given the all clear to open and here is how social media reacted to the news and reacted to being back out on the course.

Old Course Ranfurly Golf Club tweeted out the clubs first shot which went down without a hitch…

Robert MacIntyre was excited to get back to the golf course too;

The mens captain hit the first tee shot at Murrayshall Golf Club;

Brora Golf Club were excited to welcome back members to the course;

Barassie Links echoed the same kind of sentiments, as did other clubs like St Andrews, North Berwick and the new Dumbarnie Links;

Golf By Numbers could have hit the nail on the head with this tweet;

The European Tour put out this classic image from over 140 years ago;

Ladies European Tour player Sophie Walker compared the re-opening to a scene from Braveheart;

Another professional Andrew Coltart said it was great for golf to be back on the menu in Scotland;

ewan37 tweeted out what every golfer was thinking too;

