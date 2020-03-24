All golf courses in the UK have been told to close after government advice. Here's how social media reacted...

How Social Media Reacted To UK Golf Courses Closing

The news we had all been waiting for arrived yesterday when Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the country to avoid all unnecessary contact and travel, with people only allowed out of their homes to go to work, buy food, buy medicine and for one form of exercise per day.

Whilst golf is exercise, it surely counts as unnecessary travel and isn’t included in the list of walking, running or cycling.

This essentially closed down every course in the country and the R&A told clubs to listen to their the home golfing unions – England Golf, Scottish Golf, Wales Golf and the Golfing Union of Ireland – which all asked clubs to close.

St Andrews announced that its seven courses are now all closed –

Lee Westwood asked social media if playing golf with his son who is in the same household could count as exercise…

This thought was echoed by a number of golfers who were initially confused by the government’s advice that exercise was okay as long as it was only once a day and just running, walking or cycling.

However, this was cleared up after advice from the home golfing unions.

The CEO of BIGGA (British International Golf Greenkeepers Association) also said that golf courses should close but some maintenance is “essential.”

The Golf Monthly audience was happy with the decision to close courses –

