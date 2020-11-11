Here are all the details on how you can watch the Major Championship whilst in the United Kingdom.

How To Watch The Masters In The UK

There may be no live action of The Masters on the BBC in 2020 but there are still several ways to get your golfing fix at the final men’s Major of the year.

Below we have given all the details on how you can watch the event in the UK.

The tournament will be televised on Sky Sports this week and if you are lucky enough to have Sky then make sure you are free for every hour of televised coverage below!

Thursday 12.30pm-6pm (featured Groups coverage), 6pm-10.30pm

Friday 12.30pm-6pm (featured Groups coverage), 6pm-10.30pm

Saturday 5pm-10pm

Sunday 2pm-8pm

However if you do not have Sky Sports, then your first port of call should be a Now TV Sky Sports Pass as they are an excellent alternative.

The beauty of one of these passes is not only would you get The Masters, but also football, cricket, Formula 1 and a whole host of other sporting events. It will also stream on pretty much every modern device too.

There are a couple of avenues you can go down here:

Finally if you do not want to get a Now TV pass, you can wait for the BBC highlights shows which take place at the times below.

Thursday 12th – Round One highlights

11.30pm – 1am: BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Friday 13th – Round Two highlights

11.20pm – 12.50am – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Saturday 14th – Round Three highlights

10.40pm – 12.10am – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Sunday 15th – Final Round highlights

10.20pm – 12.20am – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

