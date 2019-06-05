The 2020 JP McManus Pro-Am will feature the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy and more...

Huge Stars Confirmed For 2020 JP McManus Pro-Am

A number of huge golfing starts and celebrities are confirmed for next year’s JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor, including Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Sergio Garcia, Niall Horan and Mark Wahlberg.

The event recently announced the additions of five-time Major winner Mickelson and four European Ryder Cuppers in Sergio Garcia, Jon Rahm, Henrik Stenson and Paul Casey.

“It’s fantastic to have more of the game’s top players joining what is an ever-increasing line-up at Adare Manor,” tournament host JP McManus said.

“I have been hugely impressed with the manor of their various victories in recent years and we are very grateful to them for lending their support to the Pro-Am next year. Hopefully the thousands of Pro-Am spectators will be delighted with this news.”

All five players featured at Le Golf National last year, with Rahm, Garcia, Casey and Stenson helping Team Europe to victory over Mickelson’s American side.

The newest additions to the tournament field are no strangers to success in their individual careers, with Garcia and Stenson also being Major champions, just like Woods, McIlroy and Rose.

Rahm is the 2017 Irish Open champion, while Paul Casey is a 13-time winner on the European Tour and won the Valspar Championship in America this year.

Mickelson, Rahm and Garcia will be making their debuts at the JP McManus Pro-Am, while Casey and Stenson previously played in 2005 and 2010 respectively.

It takes place July 6th – 7th 2020 at the Tom Fazio redesigned Golf Course at Adare Manor.

The course, along with the Adare Manor Hotel, reopened last year after an extensive refurbishment which earned the hotel the prestigious ‘Global Hotel of the Year’ award in the Virtuoso ‘Best of the Best Awards 2018’ in Las Vegas.

It also went straight in to 25th our UK and Ireland Top 100 course rankings.

Once again, charitable organisations in the Mid-West will benefit from the Pro-Am, with millions raised since the event was first held in 1990. More celebrity and professional announcements will be made in the coming months.

Pro-Am ticket caps are currently priced at €50, which admits holders to both days of the tournament.

Tickets for the 2020 JP McManus Pro-Am are on sale from: www.jpmcmanusproam.com/tickets