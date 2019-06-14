The Englishman had a strange shot on the way to a quadruple-bogey 8 on the 3rd

WATCH: Ian Poulter Fails To Move Ball Atop Bunker

Ian Poulter was faced with a difficult shot on day two at the US Open and came off red-faced after failing to move his ball.

It can’t quite be described as an air shot because his club appeared to get stuck in the thick grass behind his ball atop one of Pebble Beach’s deep bunkers.

The shot was on the 3rd hole and Poults came off with a quadruple-bogey 8, which put him to four over for the round and outside of the cut mark.

Watch the shot below –

The Englishman missed the cut at the USPGA Championship last month at Bethpage and it looks like he’ll be heading home for the weekend here too.

His countryman and friend Justin Rose is faring better though, with Rose currently top of the leaderboard at the time of writing.