The new OKOL Lake Park resort in Bulgaria will feature a European Golf Design championship course

Introducing The Stunning OKOL Lake Park In Bulgaria – New Luxury Golf Resort

Featuring a championship golf course managed by IMG and designed by European Golf Design, 5-star 149 room Pullman hotel, branded residences, luxury spa, extensive event facilities and an array of residential opportunities, OKOL Lake Park will set new standards for both golf in Bulgaria and the Balkan region, but also in its delivery of healthy, active, golf-integrated living.

The golf course serves as the centrepiece of the resort and has been carefully placed upon rolling hilltops and natural features and offers stunning panoramic views of the Iskar Reservoir and surrounding countryside.

Capable of hosting major international tournaments, the course will be carefully developed and managed, ensuring that it has a positive impact on both the natural beauty and resources of the land, as well as the local communities that surround.

“Very few people have ever seen the spectacular views from the Alpine meadow on which OKOL is located. It’s an amazingly beautiful place, especially on the back nine, which plays out and back along a narrow ridgeline, with an incredible panoramic view over Iskar Lake and towards the Rila Mountains and the Borovets ski resort, some 25 kilometres to the south,” Robin Hiseman, Golf Architect at European Golf Design said.

“The golf course takes you to all these natural viewpoints and makes a virtue of pausing there. I doubt many people outside Bulgaria associate it with this kind of mountain scenery, so it’s definitely going to have a ‘wow’ factor.

“The site is strewn with many impressive and unique rock outcrops, which we incorporate into the design. On a technical level, we’re going to clean out a lot of self-seeded pine saplings, which if left alone will eventually block out the views.

Golf Monthly Instruction

“We shall be working with the Golf Environment Organisation to ensure the best possible stewardship of the alpine meadow through which the course is routed. It’s a precious landscape and we will treat it with the utmost respect.”

The golf facilities are further complemented by extensive practice facilities and a state-of-the-art golf academy featuring IMG Performance Studios that offer the latest in swing analysis and custom-fit technology for all abilities.

OKOL Lake Park is located in a distinctive setting, bordered by nature, and has been designed to the highest international standards. The exclusive collection of residences & apartments is located in the heart of the development and offer the perfect setting for both families looking for a new home or international travellers who prefer another level of privacy and flexibility.

OKOL Lake Park is also part of IMG Prestige, an elite network of 200+ courses that feature leading golf clubs and partners from across the world. Members at each participating club are entitled to preferred access, special rates, discounts, benefits and privileges offered by partners and other clubs in the network.

To find out more about OKOL’s unique real estate investment opportunities please click here https://okollakepark.bg/en/properties

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram