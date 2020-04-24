Irish golfers may be back out on the course in less than two weeks

Ireland Hoping To Re-Open Golf In Early May

There is increasing hope in Ireland that golf courses will be able to re-open on the 5th May.

The latest Coronavirus restriction measurements in the country will remain in place until after the Bank Holiday weekend in May, but it is hoped that there will be some easing of those restrictions from there on.

Ireland’s Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan said in a press conference that the resumption of certain sporting activities is among the broad range of measures being considered in the medium-term, provided social distancing measures can still be adhered to, according to the Irish Independent.

The Golfing Union of Ireland and the Irish Ladies Golf Union are said to be hopeful that the country’s 494 golf courses can re-open.

The ease in which social distancing can be practised on the golf course means that it will likely be one of, if not the, first sporting activities to get back up and running.

As you may expect, social golf with restrictions in place to keep safe and hygienic will be how the game gets back up on its feet.

Full club operations recommencing including things like roll-ups and competitions as well as bars and clubhouses fully opening are likely still some time away.

Golf could also be one of the first sports to re-open in the UK too, after the government said that it is “gathering evidence” on whether golf courses could safely re-open.

Courses are beginning to slowly re-open across Europe as well as in the wider world, with Canada being one of the latest countries to allow play to continue in parts of the country.

