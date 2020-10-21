All golf courses in the Republic of Ireland will close for six weeks due to a national lockdown

Irish Golf Clubs To Close For Six Weeks

Golf clubs and facilities in the Republic of Ireland will close for six weeks from tomorrow due to new level 5 Covid-19 rules.

It’s as the country goes into a second lockdown with all non-essential retail closing and people told to stay at home for anything non-essential.

A 5km (3 mile) travel limit for exerciseh as been imposed in what are some of the tightest Covid-19 regulations in Europe.

The Golfing Union of Ireland today confirmed that courses must close.

“Following intensive engagement over the past 48 hours, we have been informed this afternoon by Sport Ireland that, very regrettably golf clubs must close under the new level 5 restrictions,” the GUI said in a statement.

“Essential course maintenance is permitted to continue under level 5.

“We have sought clarity on the issue as to whether ranges/practice facilities can remain open for exempted activities.

“We will update clubs on this as soon as possible.”

This follows Wales, which has also gone into a national lockdown, albeit for just two weeks.

The ‘circuit breaker’ lockdown is very similar to the original lockdown and golf courses and facilities have also been forced to close.

