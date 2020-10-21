Courses in the Republic of Ireland will close for at least six weeks

Irish Golfers Fuming After “Mind-Boggling” Decision To Close Courses

Irish clubs received the news they were dreading today when the Golfing Union of Ireland confirmed that courses and facilities must close for six weeks.

It’s after 48 hours of discussions between the GUI and Sport Ireland since new tier 5 Covid-19 restrictions were announced on Monday.

Professional rugby, football and horse racing will continue and the GAA hurling championships are also still going ahead.

The news comes a day after Welsh clubs were told they must close as well in a much shorter circuit breaker lockdown for just over two weeks.

We saw on our social media channels that Welsh golfers were angry and disappointed and it is the exact same story with Irish golfers.

Some were upset that golf in its basic form couldn’t continue with clubhouses closed like we saw earlier in the year.

Others have mentioned the infamous #golfgate from earlier this year where more than 80 people attended an Irish parliamentary golf society event in County Galway.