Discovery's new streaming service GOLF TV debuts in January 2019, although it won't be showing exclusively live golf in the UK just yet

Is Sky Sports Losing The Golf?

Sky Sports has been the home of golf on TV now for a number of years, but is their time as the exclusive UK golf broadcaster coming to an end?

New streaming platform GOLF TV revealed that is has acquired global rights to the European Tour after recently announcing they would also show the PGA Tour.

GOLF TV is a streaming platform owned by Discovery and launches on 1st Jan 2019. Discovery bought all of the PGA Tour‘s international media rights outside of the United States for the next 12 years in June 2018 for $2bn.

The service, which uses the ‘OTT- Over The Top’ method like a Netflix or Amazon Prime – aims to become the ‘digital home of golf’ for fans across the world.

The announcement regarding the European Tour also includes the next two Ryder Cups and will see Discovery “collaborating to further grow the European Tour’s digital platforms.”

The deal will see GOLF TV show over 40 European Tour events each year including every Race to Dubai tournament.

Tiger Woods also signed with the company to produce a range of content including -Weekly practice and instructional videos, Exclusive access into Tiger’s preparation routines, Behind-the-scenes access before and after PGA Tour rounds and Unique and exclusive post-round commentary.

It will showcase the PGA and European Tours from next year but crucially its live exclusive coverage of those Tours won’t be coming to the UK just yet, however its app will be available and feature PGA Tour live coverage of featured holes and groups plus Tiger Woods content from Spring.

Territories it is launching in from 2019 include Australia, Italy, Spain, Russia, Hong Kong, Denmark, Belgium and many more.