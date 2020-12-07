Essendon Country Club has been unveiled as the first golf club in the UK with the brand new Toptracer Range Mobile technology

Is This The Future Of Golf Club Driving Ranges?

Toptracer has been a huge success for golf facilities in recent years with the state-of-the-art technology being made available to the masses.

However, it has only previously worked on covered driving ranges…until now.

It has been revealed that a new mobile version will be coming Essendon Country Club in Hertfordshire.

The club is set to become the first in the UK to offer the brand new Toptracer Range Mobile technology.

It has been engineered specifically for uncovered driving ranges with grass turf or mats, allowing players to use their smartphones to see the all-important numbers.

Toptracer Range Mobile is an entirely data-driven range system that uses sensors mounted around a facility.

The mobile solution then optimises practice sessions by sending shot traces and detailed analytics directly to guests’ mobile devices.

Upon installation, the Toptracer Range Mobile will elevate the club’s driving range to be a premier practice facility in the region, enhanced by the same technology as used extensively by the PGA and European Tours.

Essendon’s range will also be revamped to include direct parking access for up to 20 cars, with further plans in place to create a more social experience for all users.

With Toptracer Range Mobile, members, guests and visitors at Essendon will receive instant data such as ball speed, launch angle, carry, shot shape and more after each shot.

Data can then be reviewed and saved for future reference while providing a detailed insight into how to make improvements.

Guests can compete against one-another in friendly competitions with a range of skill-based games or record their swing – complete with shot trace and statistics on screen – to post on social media or show to a coach for pointers.

The mobile app also records a user’s shot history, allowing them to track progress and measure improvement.

The completion of this first installation represents a significant landmark in the Toptracer Range revolution, as the mobile platform begins to gather momentum in the UK and across Europe, following a succession of installs in the US.

Speaking about the first mobile installation, Toptracer’s President, Ben Sharpe, said: “We are extremely excited about the first UK mobile installation. This really opens the door for facilities with outdoor practice grounds to join the revolution and bring modern range technology to their guests.

“Essendon Country Club is a fantastic location to house our first mobile driving range in the UK and we can’t wait to see the club’s members enhance their development and enjoyment using our tracing technology.”

