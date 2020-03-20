Golf clubs, on the whole, remain open in the UK, so is it safe to leave the house and head for the course during this current coronavirus pandemic?

It Is Safe To Play Golf During The Covid-19 Pandemic?

Many golf courses around the world in countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic are closed, but the game, for now, continues to go in the UK.

But should it still be going on?

The government has advised members of the public to work from home and avoid going out as much as possible.

Over 70s, many of whom will play golf regularly, along with people with underlying health issues have been told to stay at home for 12 weeks.

However, golf is still very safe to play and exercise has been advised in this current climate as long as people are taking the necessary precautions when outdoors.

The Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty, told BBC Breakfast that going out to play football the park would be fine, and everything he mentioned applied to golf.

“The key thing is to avoid the close social contact but if it’s in the open air and people are keeping their distance, then we would certainly want people to continue to enjoy themselves,” he said.

England Golf has advised clubs that “the vast majority of golfers can continue to play at your facility” and that “in general, golf is a healthy pursuit played in the open air.”

Indoor, social aspects of golf club life should be curtailed based on expert advice on social gatherings

Golfers suffering from or showing symptoms of the COVID-19 infection must self-isolate and stay away from their golf club.

The length of time spent in self-isolation should be in line with government recommendations

Vulnerable groups or those with underlying health issues should heed government advice to self-isolate

Golf clubs should prominently display public health posters available via the NHS England website in all washrooms and at entrances to the course and clubhouse. These posters should act as a reminder to follow the 20-second handwashing techniques recommended by Public Health England. Golf clubs should consider installing extra hand sanitizers around their facility, on or near teeing areas and practice areas

To minimise social contact in locker rooms golfers should be allowed to change shoes in the car park

Golf club staff and volunteers – while taking precautions for their own health such as wearing protective gloves – should carry out regular cleaning of surfaces and door handles used by patrons. Where possible doors should be left ajar

Cash transactions should be avoided and card payments encouraged

Clubs may wish to offer a takeaway service for food to minimise the need for social contact

On the course, golfers should try to maintain a minimum distance of two metres between themselves and playing partners. Take care to adhere to this on teeing grounds and greens

Golfers should consider playing in smaller groupings – ie two balls – to adhere with social distancing

Clubs should consider increased spacing between tee times to prevent the bunching of groups

Golfers should leave the flagstick in the hole at all times and clubs should remove rakes from the course to limit the risk of infection spreading from hand to hand. Buggies should be for solo use only and cleaned after every outing. Golfers should only use their own trolley and clean it after every round

Common courtesies – handshakes and embraces in accordance with the accepted etiquette of the game – are to be avoided. Offering a thumbs up or some other form of friendly greeting should be used as an alternative

Golf clubs should desist from holding group coaching sessions. Careful consideration should be given to individual coaching based on expert advice on social distancing

Greenkeepers should remove pins from practice putting greens

A review of how practice balls are dispensed and cleaned is also recommended

Golf clubs are listening to the government and the governing bodies and have been making some very sensible changes to keep golfers and members of staff safe.

Things like removing rakes from bunkers, banning flags being removed from the hole and clubhouse closures are in place across the country.

The PGA, The British and International Golf Greenkeeping Association (BIGGA), the Golf Club Managers’ Association (GCMA) and The R&A are calling on golfers to remain playing as long as they follow the government guidelines of promoting social distancing.

“The current restrictions do not prevent golf competitions or casual games taking place, but all golfers should follow some simple steps to maintain the low risk of infection,” they said in a group statement.

“By following positive but sensible set of guidelines which we can all adhere to and then communicating those to golfers, we can continue to enjoy the sport in the months to come.”

Doug Poole, the Chief Executive of the UK Golf Federation, has launched the ‘Keep Golf Open’ campaign amidst this Covid-19 crisis.

Poole told Sky Sports News, “I think it’s a tough time for us all with the virus and I think that golf gives you exercise, it gives you fresh air, it gives you real good access to social chat on the course.

“It’s a time where people from any age, right the way through, can play the game and at the end wellbeing at a time of serious problems that we’re having right now, wellbeing for the community is good.

“It’s a game where there is no contact.

“This virus doesn’t travel through the air.

“Closing the golf courses would prove to be disastrous financially for my members and all the private clubs and golf facilities in the UK.”

