Jack Nicklaus Reveals Election Support For Donald Trump

18-time Major winner Jack Nicklaus has announced he voted for Donald Trump in the upcoming election and endorses the 45th President of the United States to win his second term in the office.

With the Presidential Election coming up the Golden Bear took to Twitter to announce his support for Trump saying that “he has delivered on his promises. He’s worked for the average person. In my opinion, he has been more diverse than any President I have seen and has tried to help people from all walks of life-equally.”

Nicklaus went on to acknowledge that whilst people may not like the way Trump says and tweets things, this vote is not a personality contest; “it’s about patriotism, policies and the people they impact. His love for America and its citizens, and putting his country first, has come through loud and clear.

“How he has said it has not been important to me. What has been important are his actions. Now you have the opportunity to take action.”

Indeed the last part of his statement Nicklaus urged undecided voters to consider Trump, writing; “if we want to continue to have the opportunity to pursue the American Dream, and not evolve into a socialist America and have the government run your life, then I strongly recommend you consider Donald J. Trump for another 4 years.”

The pair have a business relationship through the world of golf, such as Nicklaus designing a Trump-owned course (Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point) and having a villa named after him at Trump National, Doral.

Trump promptly replied to Nicklaus’ tweet and pinned it to the top of his bio.

