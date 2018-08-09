The Australian golfer had been suffering with a third bout of leukaemia

Jarrod Lyle Dies Aged 36

Jarrod Lyle has sadly passed away aged 36 after losing his battle with cancer.

The Australian had previously beaten leukaemia twice before but was diagnosed with the disease for a third time last year.

Lyle’s wife Briony had written on his Facebook page last week that he was ending his cancer treatment to begin palliative care at home.

The two-time Web.com Tour winner reached a career-high of 142nd in the world.

Watch Lyle make an ace in the Australian PGA Championship:

He leaves two daughters – six-year-old Lusi and two-year-old Jemma.

A page has been setup to help the family financially and donations have come in from the likes of TGR (Tiger Woods’ company), Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas and other golfing stars.

Hideki Matsuyama has donated $50,000 to the family and Bryson DeChambeau gave $25,000 after winning the USPGA Championship long drive contest.

Donate to Lyle’s page here

“It breaks my heart to tell everyone that Jarrod is no longer with us,” Briony Lyle said in a statement.

“He passed away peacefully at 8.20pm last night having spent his final week in Torquay among his family and close friends.

“He asked that I provide a simple message: ‘Thanks for your support, it meant the world. My time was short, but if I’ve helped people think and act on behalf of those families who suffer through cancer, hopefully it wasn’t wasted.’

“Lusi, Jemma and I are filled with grief and now must confront our lives without the greatest husband and father we could ever have wished for.”

Lyle was very popular on Tour and tributes have been flooding in from the golf world.

